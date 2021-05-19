Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sisal Fiber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sisal Fiber industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hamilton Rios

Wild Fibres

REA Vipingo Group

GuangXi Sisal Group

SFI Tanzania

METL Group

International Fiber Corporation

Lanktrad

By Type:

Lower Grade Fiber

Medium Grade Fiber

Higher-Grade Fiber

By Application:

Paper Industry

Ropes & Twine Industry

Spin & Carpet Industry

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sisal Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lower Grade Fiber

1.2.2 Medium Grade Fiber

1.2.3 Higher-Grade Fiber

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paper Industry

1.3.2 Ropes & Twine Industry

1.3.3 Spin & Carpet Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Sisal Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Sisal Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Sisal Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Sisal Fiber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Sisal Fiber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sisal Fiber (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sisal Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sisal Fiber (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sisal Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sisal Fiber (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Sisal Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Sisal Fiber Market Analysis

3.1 United States Sisal Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Sisal Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Sisal Fiber Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Sisal Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Sisal Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Sisal Fiber Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Sisal Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Sisal Fiber Market Analysis

….continued

