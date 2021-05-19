Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Single-use Plastic Product, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Single-use Plastic Product industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group

Nan Ya Plastics (Formosa)

Vinaplast

AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd.

The Siam Cement Public Company Ltd.

By Type:

Single-use plastic gloves

Single-use plastic cutlery

Single-use plastic cups

Single-use plastic straws

Single-use plastic bags

Others

By Application:

Food packaging manufacturer

Restaurant

Beverage store

Snack bar

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Single-use Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single-use plastic gloves

1.2.2 Single-use plastic cutlery

1.2.3 Single-use plastic cups

1.2.4 Single-use plastic straws

1.2.5 Single-use plastic bags

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food packaging manufacturer

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Beverage store

1.3.4 Snack bar

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Single-use Plastic Product Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Single-use Plastic Product Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Single-use Plastic Product Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Single-use Plastic Product Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Single-use Plastic Product Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Single-use Plastic Product (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Single-use Plastic Product Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Single-use Plastic Product Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Single-use Plastic Product (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Single-use Plastic Product Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Single-use Plastic Product Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Single-use Plastic Product (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Single-use Plastic Product Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Single-use Plastic Product Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Single-use Plastic Product Market Analysis

3.1 United States Single-use Plastic Product Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Single-use Plastic Product Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Single-use Plastic Product Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Single-use Plastic Product Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Single-use Plastic Product Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

