Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Silicone Coatings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Silicone Coatings industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ACC Silicones
Lakmar
Shin-Etsu Chemical
KCC Silicone
Wacker Chemie
Humiseal
BYK-Chemie
OMG Brochers
Bluestar Silicones
Afcona Additives
BASF
DOW Corning Corporation
Momentive Performance Materials
Siltech Corporation
Evonik Industries
By Type:
Solvent-based
Solventless
Water-based
Powder-based
By Application:
Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Goods
Industrial
Paper & Film Release
Marine
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Silicone Coatings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Solvent-based
1.2.2 Solventless
1.2.3 Water-based
1.2.4 Powder-based
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Paper & Film Release
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Silicone Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Silicone Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Silicone Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Silicone Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Silicone Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Silicone Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Silicone Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Silicone Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Silicone Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Silicone Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Silicone Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
3.1 United States Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Silicone Coatings Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
5.1 China Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Silicone Coatings Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
8.1 India Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Silicone Coatings Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Silicone Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Silicone Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 ACC Silicones
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 ACC Silicones Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 ACC Silicones Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.2 Lakmar
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Lakmar Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Lakmar Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.4 KCC Silicone
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 KCC Silicone Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 KCC Silicone Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.5 Wacker Chemie
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Wacker Chemie Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Wacker Chemie Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.6 Humiseal
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Humiseal Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Humiseal Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.7 BYK-Chemie
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 BYK-Chemie Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 BYK-Chemie Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.8 OMG Brochers
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 OMG Brochers Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 OMG Brochers Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.9 Bluestar Silicones
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Bluestar Silicones Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Bluestar Silicones Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.10 Afcona Additives
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Afcona Additives Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Afcona Additives Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.11 BASF
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 BASF Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 BASF Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.12 DOW Corning Corporation
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 DOW Corning Corporation Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 DOW Corning Corporation Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.13 Momentive Performance Materials
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Momentive Performance Materials Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Momentive Performance Materials Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.14 Siltech Corporation
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Siltech Corporation Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Siltech Corporation Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
11.15 Evonik Industries
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Evonik Industries Silicone Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Evonik Industries Silicone Coatings Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Silicone Coatings Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Silicone Coatings Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Silicone Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Silicone Coatings Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Silicone Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Silicone Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Silicone Coatings Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Silicone Coatings Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Silicone Coatings Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Silicone Coatings Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Silicone Coatings Picture
Table Product Specifications of Silicone Coatings
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Silicone Coatings by Type in 2019
Table Types of Silicone Coatings
Figure Solvent-based Picture
Figure Solventless Picture
Figure Water-based Picture
Figure Powder-based Picture
Figure Silicone Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Silicone Coatings
Figure Construction Picture
….continued
