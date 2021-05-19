Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Scandium Oxide, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Scandium Oxide industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Intermix-met

GORING High-Tech Material

Huizhou Top Metal Material

Treibacher

Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

LTD.INRAMTECH

Hunan Oriental Scandium

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material

Wante Special New material

Low Hanging Fruit

Atlantic Equipment

By Type:

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

By Application:

Laser material

Al-Sc Alloys

Electric and light source material

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1

1.1 Scandium Oxide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Scandium Oxide 99.999%

1.2.2 Scandium Oxide 99.99%

1.2.3 Scandium Oxide 99.9%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Laser material

1.3.2 Al-Sc Alloys

1.3.3 Electric and light source material

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Scandium Oxide Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Scandium Oxide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Scandium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Scandium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Scandium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

3.1 United States Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Scandium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

5.1 China Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Scandium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

8.1 India Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Scandium Oxide Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Scandium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Scandium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Scandium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Intermix-met

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Intermix-met Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Intermix-met Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.2 GORING High-Tech Material

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 GORING High-Tech Material Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 GORING High-Tech Material Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.3 Huizhou Top Metal Material

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Huizhou Top Metal Material Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Huizhou Top Metal Material Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.4 Treibacher

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Treibacher Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Treibacher Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.5 Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Rare earth aluminum (Funing) Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Rare earth aluminum (Funing) Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.6 LTD.INRAMTECH

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 LTD.INRAMTECH Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 LTD.INRAMTECH Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.7 Hunan Oriental Scandium

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.8 CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma Scandium Oxide Sales by Region

11.9 Ganzhou Kemingrui

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105