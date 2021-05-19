Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Renewable Naphtha, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Renewable Naphtha industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Reliance Industries

Chevron

Shell

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

Greenyug

UPM Biofuels

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Neste MY

Mitsubishi Chemical

CNPC

By Type:

Light

Heavy

By Application:

Chemical Feedstock

Energy and Fuel

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Renewable Naphtha Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Light

1.2.2 Heavy

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Chemical Feedstock

1.3.2 Energy and Fuel

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Renewable Naphtha Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Renewable Naphtha Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Renewable Naphtha Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Renewable Naphtha Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Renewable Naphtha Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Renewable Naphtha (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Renewable Naphtha Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Renewable Naphtha (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Renewable Naphtha Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Renewable Naphtha (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Renewable Naphtha Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

3.1 United States Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Renewable Naphtha Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

5.1 China Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Renewable Naphtha Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

8.1 India Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Renewable Naphtha Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Renewable Naphtha Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Renewable Naphtha Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Renewable Naphtha Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Reliance Industries

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Reliance Industries Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Reliance Industries Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.2 Chevron

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Chevron Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Chevron Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.3 Shell

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Shell Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Shell Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.4 ExxonMobil

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 ExxonMobil Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 ExxonMobil Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.5 British Petroleum

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 British Petroleum Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 British Petroleum Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.6 Greenyug

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Greenyug Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Greenyug Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.7 UPM Biofuels

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 UPM Biofuels Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 UPM Biofuels Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.8 Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.9 Neste MY

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Neste MY Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Neste MY Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Renewable Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Renewable Naphtha Sales by Region

11.11 CNPC

11.11.1 Business Overview

….….Continued

