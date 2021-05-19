Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Toray Industries

Alpek S.A.B

Reliance Industries Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd

W. Barnet GmbH & Co

Indorama Ventures Public

Ganesha Ecosphere

By Type:

Solid

Hollow

By Application:

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Apparel

Filtration

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solid

1.2.2 Hollow

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Home Furnishing

1.3.3 Apparel

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

3.1 United States Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

5.1 China Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

8.1 India Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Toray Industries

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Toray Industries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Toray Industries Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.2 Alpek S.A.B

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Alpek S.A.B Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Alpek S.A.B Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.3 Reliance Industries Limited

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Reliance Industries Limited Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Reliance Industries Limited Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.4 China Petroleum & Chemical

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.6 W. Barnet GmbH & Co

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 W. Barnet GmbH & Co Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 W. Barnet GmbH & Co Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.7 Indorama Ventures Public

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Indorama Ventures Public Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue,

…continued

