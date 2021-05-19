Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PVC Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PVC Pipe industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Dutron Group

Astral Pipes

Supreme Pipes

Ori-plast

Utkarsh Indin

Aashirvad Pipes

Prince Piping System

Kankai Pipes

Captain Pipes

Finolex Industries Ltd.

By Type:

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Application:

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVC Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chlorinated PVC Pipe

1.2.2 Unplasticized PVC Pipe

1.2.3 Plasticized PVC Pipe

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Irrigation

1.3.2 Water Supply

1.3.3 Sewerage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global PVC Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global PVC Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global PVC Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global PVC Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global PVC Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PVC Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global PVC Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PVC Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PVC Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PVC Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PVC Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States PVC Pipe Market Analysis

3.1 United States PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe PVC Pipe Market Analysis

4.1 Europe PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe PVC Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China PVC Pipe Market Analysis

5.1 China PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan PVC Pipe Market Analysis

6.1 Japan PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India PVC Pipe Market Analysis

8.1 India PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil PVC Pipe Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries PVC Pipe Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries PVC Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries PVC Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries PVC Pipe Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain PVC Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Dutron Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Dutron Group PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Dutron Group PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.2 Astral Pipes

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Astral Pipes PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Astral Pipes PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.3 Supreme Pipes

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Supreme Pipes PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Supreme Pipes PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.4 Ori-plast

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Ori-plast PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Ori-plast PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.5 Utkarsh Indin

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Utkarsh Indin PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Utkarsh Indin PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.6 Aashirvad Pipes

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Aashirvad Pipes PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Aashirvad Pipes PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.7 Prince Piping System

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Prince Piping System PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Prince Piping System PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.8 Kankai Pipes

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Kankai Pipes PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Kankai Pipes PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.9 Captain Pipes

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Captain Pipes PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Captain Pipes PVC Pipe Sales by Region

11.10 Finolex Industries Ltd.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Finolex Industries Ltd. PVC Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Finolex Industries Ltd. PVC Pipe Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global PVC Pipe Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global PVC Pipe Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global PVC Pipe Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global PVC Pipe Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global PVC Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

….….Continued

