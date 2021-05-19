Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pvc, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pvc industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mexichem S.A.B
Solvay
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
Axiall Corporation
Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd
By Type:
PVC resins(corvic)
PVC insulated cables
PVC pipe
PVC film
By Application:
Pipes
Electric cables
Signs
Clothing and furniture
Healthcare
Flooring
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pvc Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PVC resins(corvic)
1.2.2 PVC insulated cables
1.2.3 PVC pipe
1.2.4 PVC film
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Pipes
1.3.2 Electric cables
1.3.3 Signs
1.3.4 Clothing and furniture
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Flooring
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Pvc Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Pvc Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Pvc Market Analysis
3.1 United States Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Pvc Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Pvc Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Pvc Market Analysis
5.1 China Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Pvc Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Pvc Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Pvc Market Analysis
8.1 India Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Pvc Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Pvc Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Mexichem S.A.B
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Mexichem S.A.B Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Mexichem S.A.B Pvc Sales by Region
11.2 Solvay
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Solvay Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Solvay Pvc Sales by Region
11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales by Region
11.4 Axiall Corporation
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Axiall Corporation Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Axiall Corporation Pvc Sales by Region
11.5 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG Pvc Sales by Region
11.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Pvc Sales by Region
11.7 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd Pvc Sales by Region
11.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales by Region
11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Pvc Sales by Region
11.10 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd Pvc Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Pvc Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Pvc Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Pvc Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Pvc Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Pvc Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Pvc Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Pvc Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Pvc Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Pvc Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Pvc Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Pvc Picture
Table Product Specifications of Pvc
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Pvc by Type in 2019
Table Types of Pvc
Figure PVC resins(corvic) Picture
Figure PVC insulated cables Picture
Figure PVC pipe Picture
Figure PVC film Picture
Figure Pvc Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Pvc
Figure Pipes Picture
Figure Electric cables Picture
Figure Signs Picture
Figure Clothing and furniture Picture
Figure Healthcare Picture
Figure Flooring Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Qatar Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Bahrain Pvc Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Table Emerging and Growing Market of Pvc
Table Industry Limitations
Table Opportunities and Development Trends
Figure Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
Figure Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
Figure Global Pvc Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
Table Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Table Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure United States Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table United States Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table United States Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
Figure Europe Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table Europe Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table Europe Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
Table Europe Pvc Consumption by Top Countries
Figure Germany Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure UK Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure France Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Italy Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Spain Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Poland Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Russia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure China Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure China Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure China Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table China Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table China Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
Figure Japan Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Japan Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Japan Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table Japan Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table Japan Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
Figure Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Southeast Asia Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Southeast Asia Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
Table Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption by Top Countries
Figure Indonesia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Thailand Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Philippines Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Malaysia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Singapore Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Vietnam Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure India Pvc Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure India Pvc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure India Pvc Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table India Pvc Consumption Volume by Type
Table India Pvc Consumption Structure by Application
….….Continued
