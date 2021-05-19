Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pvc, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pvc industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mexichem S.A.B

Solvay

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Axiall Corporation

Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd

By Type:

PVC resins(corvic)

PVC insulated cables

PVC pipe

PVC film

By Application:

Pipes

Electric cables

Signs

Clothing and furniture

Healthcare

Flooring

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pvc Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC resins(corvic)

1.2.2 PVC insulated cables

1.2.3 PVC pipe

1.2.4 PVC film

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pipes

1.3.2 Electric cables

1.3.3 Signs

1.3.4 Clothing and furniture

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Flooring

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pvc Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pvc Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Pvc Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pvc (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Pvc Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pvc Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Pvc Market Analysis

3.1 United States Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Pvc Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Pvc Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Pvc Market Analysis

5.1 China Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Pvc Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Pvc Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Pvc Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Pvc Market Analysis

8.1 India Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Pvc Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Pvc Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Pvc Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Pvc Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Mexichem S.A.B

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Mexichem S.A.B Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Mexichem S.A.B Pvc Sales by Region

11.2 Solvay

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Solvay Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Solvay Pvc Sales by Region

11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales by Region

11.4 Axiall Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Axiall Corporation Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Axiall Corporation Pvc Sales by Region

11.5 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Vinnolit GmbH & Co., KG Pvc Sales by Region

11.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Pvc Sales by Region

11.7 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai ChemicaL Co., Ltd Pvc Sales by Region

11.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Pvc Sales by Region

11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Pvc Sales by Region

11.10 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd Pvc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Ineos Chlorvinyls, Ltd Pvc Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Pvc Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Pvc Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Pvc Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Pvc Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Pvc Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Pvc Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Pvc Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Pvc Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Pvc Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Pvc Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

