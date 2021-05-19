Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Additional Companies

DOW Chemical Company

Scapa Group PLC

3M Company

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Avery Dennison Corporation

DOW Corning

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

By Type:

Water-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Solvent-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Radiation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

By Application:

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

1.2.2 Solvent-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

1.2.3 Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

1.2.4 Radiation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

