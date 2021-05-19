Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PP Non-Woven Fabric, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PP Non-Woven Fabric industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Fibertex
AVINTIV
Jinjiang Xingtai
Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens
Mitsui
Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products
Fitesa
Beijing Nonwoven
Huifeng Nonwoven
Dongguan Veijun Non-woven
Paramount
Action Nonwovens
AVGOL
Sunshine Nonwoven fabric
Regent Nonwoven Materials
Kingsafe Group
PEGAS
Toray
Kimberly-Clark
Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products
First Quality
CHTC Jiahua
Wonderful Nonwovens
Jinsheng Huihuang
By Type:
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Staples
Other
By Application:
Hygiene
Construction
Geotextile
Filtration
Automotive
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 PP Non-Woven Fabric Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Meltblown
1.2.2 Spunbonded
1.2.3 Staples
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Hygiene
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Geotextile
1.3.4 Filtration
1.3.5 Automotive
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
3.1 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
4.1 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
5.1 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
6.1 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
8.1 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Fibertex
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Fibertex PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Fibertex PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.2 AVINTIV
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 AVINTIV PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 AVINTIV PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.3 Jinjiang Xingtai
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Jinjiang Xingtai PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Jinjiang Xingtai PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.5 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.6 Mitsui
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Mitsui PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Mitsui PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.7 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.8 Fitesa
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Fitesa PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Fitesa PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.9 Beijing Nonwoven
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Beijing Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Beijing Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.10 Huifeng Nonwoven
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.11 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.12 Paramount
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Paramount PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Paramount PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.13 Action Nonwovens
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Action Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Action Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.14 AVGOL
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 AVGOL PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 AVGOL PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.15 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.16 Regent Nonwoven Materials
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.17 Kingsafe Group
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Kingsafe Group PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Kingsafe Group PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.18 PEGAS
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 PEGAS PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 PEGAS PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.19 Toray
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Toray PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Toray PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.20 Kimberly-Clark
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Kimberly-Clark PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Kimberly-Clark PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.21 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.22 First Quality
11.22.1 Business Overview
11.22.2 Products Analysis
11.22.3 First Quality PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.22.4 First Quality PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.23 CHTC Jiahua
11.23.1 Business Overview
11.23.2 Products Analysis
11.23.3 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.23.4 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region
11.24 Wonderful Nonwovens
11.24.1 Business Overview
….continued
