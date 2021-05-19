Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PP Non-Woven Fabric, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PP Non-Woven Fabric industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Fibertex

AVINTIV

Jinjiang Xingtai

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Mitsui

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Fitesa

Beijing Nonwoven

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

Paramount

Action Nonwovens

AVGOL

Sunshine Nonwoven fabric

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Kingsafe Group

PEGAS

Toray

Kimberly-Clark

Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products

First Quality

CHTC Jiahua

Wonderful Nonwovens

Jinsheng Huihuang

By Type:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Other

By Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 PP Non-Woven Fabric Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Meltblown

1.2.2 Spunbonded

1.2.3 Staples

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Hygiene

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Geotextile

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Automotive

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PP Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

3.1 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

4.1 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

5.1 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

6.1 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

8.1 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain PP Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Fibertex

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Fibertex PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Fibertex PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.2 AVINTIV

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 AVINTIV PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 AVINTIV PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.3 Jinjiang Xingtai

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Jinjiang Xingtai PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Jinjiang Xingtai PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.5 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.6 Mitsui

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Mitsui PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Mitsui PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.7 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.8 Fitesa

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Fitesa PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Fitesa PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.9 Beijing Nonwoven

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Beijing Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Beijing Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.10 Huifeng Nonwoven

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.11 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.12 Paramount

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Paramount PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Paramount PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.13 Action Nonwovens

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Action Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Action Nonwovens PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.14 AVGOL

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 AVGOL PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 AVGOL PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.15 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Sunshine Nonwoven fabric PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.16 Regent Nonwoven Materials

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.17 Kingsafe Group

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Kingsafe Group PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Kingsafe Group PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.18 PEGAS

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 PEGAS PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 PEGAS PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.19 Toray

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Toray PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Toray PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.20 Kimberly-Clark

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Kimberly-Clark PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Kimberly-Clark PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.21 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Xiantao Xinfa Plastic Products PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.22 First Quality

11.22.1 Business Overview

11.22.2 Products Analysis

11.22.3 First Quality PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.22.4 First Quality PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.23 CHTC Jiahua

11.23.1 Business Overview

11.23.2 Products Analysis

11.23.3 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.23.4 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

11.24 Wonderful Nonwovens

11.24.1 Business Overview

….continued

