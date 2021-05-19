Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyurethane Powder Coating, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyurethane Powder Coating industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Akzo Nobel
PPG
Jotun
Sherwin Williams
Axalta
Henkel
Aexcel Corporation
Carpoly
Arkema
Solvay
Chugoku Marine Paints
Hempel
BASF SE
Berger Paints
Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Valspar
Asian Paints
Kansai Paints
DuPont
Diamond-Vogel
Sokan New Materials
Nippon paint
Chemetall
Evonik
By Type:
Smooth
Texture
Leatherette
Translucent
By Application:
Aerospace
Automotive
Building & Construction
Furniture manufacturing
Home Appliances
Health Care
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1.1 Polyurethane Powder Coating Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Smooth
1.2.2 Texture
1.2.3 Leatherette
1.2.4 Translucent
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Aerospace
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Furniture manufacturing
1.3.5 Home Appliances
1.3.6 Health Care
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
3.1 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
5.1 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
8.1 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Akzo Nobel
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.2 PPG
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 PPG Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 PPG Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.3 Jotun
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Jotun Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Jotun Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.4 Sherwin Williams
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.5 Axalta
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Axalta Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Axalta Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.6 Henkel
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Henkel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Henkel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.7 Aexcel Corporation
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Aexcel Corporation Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Aexcel Corporation Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.8 Carpoly
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Carpoly Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Carpoly Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.9 Arkema
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Arkema Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Arkema Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.10 Solvay
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Solvay Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Solvay Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.11 Chugoku Marine Paints
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.12 Hempel
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Hempel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Hempel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.13 BASF SE
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 BASF SE Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 BASF SE Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.14 Berger Paints
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Berger Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Berger Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.15 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.16 Valspar
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Valspar Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Valspar Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.17 Asian Paints
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Asian Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Asian Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.18 Kansai Paints
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Kansai Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Kansai Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.19 DuPont
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 DuPont Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 DuPont Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.20 Diamond-Vogel
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Diamond-Vogel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Diamond-Vogel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.21 Sokan New Materials
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Sokan New Materials Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Sokan New Materials Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.22 Nippon paint
11.22.1 Business Overview
11.22.2 Products Analysis
11.22.3 Nippon paint Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.22.4 Nippon paint Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.23 Chemetall
11.23.1 Business Overview
11.23.2 Products Analysis
11.23.3 Chemetall Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.23.4 Chemetall Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
11.24 Evonik
11.24.1 Business Overview
11.24.2 Products Analysis
11.24.3 Evonik Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.24.4 Evonik Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Polyurethane Powder Coating Picture
Table Product Specifications of Polyurethane Powder Coating
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Polyurethane Powder Coating by Type in 2019
Table Types of Polyurethane Powder Coating
Figure Smooth Picture
Figure Texture Picture
Figure Leatherette Picture
Figure Translucent Picture
Figure Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Polyurethane Powder Coating
….….Continued
