Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyurethane Powder Coating, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyurethane Powder Coating industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel

PPG

Jotun

Sherwin Williams

Axalta

Henkel

Aexcel Corporation

Carpoly

Arkema

Solvay

Chugoku Marine Paints

Hempel

BASF SE

Berger Paints

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Valspar

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

DuPont

Diamond-Vogel

Sokan New Materials

Nippon paint

Chemetall

Evonik

By Type:

Smooth

Texture

Leatherette

Translucent

By Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture manufacturing

Home Appliances

Health Care

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.1 Polyurethane Powder Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Smooth

1.2.2 Texture

1.2.3 Leatherette

1.2.4 Translucent

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Furniture manufacturing

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 Health Care

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Akzo Nobel

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.2 PPG

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 PPG Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 PPG Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.3 Jotun

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Jotun Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Jotun Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.4 Sherwin Williams

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.5 Axalta

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Axalta Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Axalta Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.6 Henkel

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Henkel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Henkel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.7 Aexcel Corporation

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Aexcel Corporation Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Aexcel Corporation Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.8 Carpoly

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Carpoly Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Carpoly Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.9 Arkema

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Arkema Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Arkema Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.10 Solvay

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Solvay Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Solvay Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.11 Chugoku Marine Paints

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.12 Hempel

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Hempel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Hempel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.13 BASF SE

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 BASF SE Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 BASF SE Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.14 Berger Paints

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Berger Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Berger Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.15 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.16 Valspar

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Valspar Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Valspar Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.17 Asian Paints

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Asian Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Asian Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.18 Kansai Paints

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Kansai Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Kansai Paints Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.19 DuPont

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 DuPont Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 DuPont Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.20 Diamond-Vogel

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Diamond-Vogel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Diamond-Vogel Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.21 Sokan New Materials

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Sokan New Materials Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Sokan New Materials Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.22 Nippon paint

11.22.1 Business Overview

11.22.2 Products Analysis

11.22.3 Nippon paint Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.22.4 Nippon paint Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.23 Chemetall

11.23.1 Business Overview

11.23.2 Products Analysis

11.23.3 Chemetall Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.23.4 Chemetall Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

11.24 Evonik

11.24.1 Business Overview

11.24.2 Products Analysis

11.24.3 Evonik Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.24.4 Evonik Polyurethane Powder Coating Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Polyurethane Powder Coating Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Polyurethane Powder Coating Picture

Table Product Specifications of Polyurethane Powder Coating

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Polyurethane Powder Coating by Type in 2019

Table Types of Polyurethane Powder Coating

Figure Smooth Picture

Figure Texture Picture

Figure Leatherette Picture

Figure Translucent Picture

Figure Polyurethane Powder Coating Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Polyurethane Powder Coating

….….Continued

