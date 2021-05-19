Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyurethane Polyols, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyurethane Polyols industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Covestro AG (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S .)

Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)

By Type:

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

By Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Bedding & Furniture

Footwear

Appliances & White Goods

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Polyols Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Foams

1.2.2 Rigid Foams

1.2.3 Coatings

1.2.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.2.5 Elastomers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Bedding & Furniture

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Appliances & White Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyurethane Polyols Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyurethane Polyols Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyurethane Polyols Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.2 Covestro AG (Germany)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Covestro AG (Germany) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Covestro AG (Germany) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.4 Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.5 Huntsman Corporation (U.S .)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Huntsman Corporation (U.S .) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Huntsman Corporation (U.S .) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.6 Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.7 BASF SE (Germany)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 BASF SE (Germany) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 BASF SE (Germany) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.8 Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

11.9 Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Chemtura Corporation (U.S.) Polyurethane Polyols Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Chemtura Corporation (U.S.) Polyurethane Polyols Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Polyurethane Polyols Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Polyurethane Polyols Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Polyurethane Polyols Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Polyurethane Polyols Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Polyurethane Polyols Picture

Table Product Specifications of Polyurethane Polyols

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Polyurethane Polyols by Type in 2019

Table Types of Polyurethane Polyols

Figure Flexible Foams Picture

Figure Rigid Foams Picture

Figure Coatings Picture

Figure Adhesives & Sealants Picture

Figure Elastomers Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Polyurethane Polyols Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Polyurethane Polyols

Figure Building & Construction Picture

Figure Automotive & Transportation Picture

Figure Bedding & Furniture Picture

Figure Footwear Picture

Figure Appliances & White Goods Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Polyurethane Polyols Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

….continued

