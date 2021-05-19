Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polymeric Absorbents, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polymeric Absorbents industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL

TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

BASF

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

KOLON INDUSTRIES

PUROLITE

ARKEMA

SAN-DIA POLYMERS

DOW CHEMICAL

ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS

ROHM AND HAAS

EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS

TOSOH

FORMOSA PLASTICS

By Type:

Polyacrylate-Based Absorbents

Polyacrylamide-Based Absorbents

Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Absorbents

Superabsorbent Polymers

Sodium Polyacrylate

Other Superabsorbent Polymers

By Application:

Personal Care

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polymeric Absorbents Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylate-Based Absorbents

1.2.2 Polyacrylamide-Based Absorbents

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Absorbents

1.2.4 Superabsorbent Polymers

1.2.5 Sodium Polyacrylate

1.2.6 Other Superabsorbent Polymers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Personal Care

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

5.1 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

8.1 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.2 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 BASF Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 BASF Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.6 PUROLITE

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 PUROLITE Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 PUROLITE Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.7 ARKEMA

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 ARKEMA Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 ARKEMA Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.8 SAN-DIA POLYMERS

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 SAN-DIA POLYMERS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 SAN-DIA POLYMERS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.9 DOW CHEMICAL

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 DOW CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 DOW CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.10 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.11 ROHM AND HAAS

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 ROHM AND HAAS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 ROHM AND HAAS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.12 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.13 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.14 TOSOH

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 TOSOH Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 TOSOH Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

11.15 FORMOSA PLASTICS

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 FORMOSA PLASTICS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 FORMOSA PLASTICS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Polymeric Absorbents Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Polymeric Absorbents Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Polymeric Absorbents Picture

Table Product Specifications of Polymeric Absorbents

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Polymeric Absorbents by Type in 2019

Table Types of Polymeric Absorbents

Figure Polyacrylate-Based Absorbents Picture

Figure Polyacrylamide-Based Absorbents Picture

Figure Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Absorbents Picture

Figure Superabsorbent Polymers Picture

Figure Sodium Polyacrylate Picture

Figure Other Superabsorbent Polymers Picture

Figure Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Polymeric Absorbents

Figure Personal Care Picture

Figure Agriculture Picture

Figure Medical Picture

Figure Industrial Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Polymeric Absorbents Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Polymeric Absorbents

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Table Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Germany Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure UK Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure France Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Italy Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Spain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Poland Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Russia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Table Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Indonesia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Thailand Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Philippines Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Malaysia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Singapore Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Vietnam Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Figure GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type

Table GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application

Table GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Major Countries

Figure Saudi Arabia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure United Arab Emirates Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Qatar Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Bahrain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Table MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Figure Company Sales and Growth Rate

Figure Company Revenue ($) Market Share 2015-2020

Figure Company Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

Table Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base

Table Products Analysis

Table TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Figure Company Sales and Growth Rate

Figure Company Revenue ($) Market Share 2015-2020

Figure Company Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region

Table Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base

….continued

