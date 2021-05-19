Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polymeric Absorbents, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polymeric Absorbents industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL
TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
BASF
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
KOLON INDUSTRIES
PUROLITE
ARKEMA
SAN-DIA POLYMERS
DOW CHEMICAL
ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS
ROHM AND HAAS
EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN
SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS
TOSOH
FORMOSA PLASTICS
By Type:
Polyacrylate-Based Absorbents
Polyacrylamide-Based Absorbents
Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Absorbents
Superabsorbent Polymers
Sodium Polyacrylate
Other Superabsorbent Polymers
By Application:
Personal Care
Agriculture
Medical
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polymeric Absorbents Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyacrylate-Based Absorbents
1.2.2 Polyacrylamide-Based Absorbents
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Absorbents
1.2.4 Superabsorbent Polymers
1.2.5 Sodium Polyacrylate
1.2.6 Other Superabsorbent Polymers
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Personal Care
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
3.1 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
5.1 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
8.1 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.2 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 TANGSHAN BOYA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.3 BASF
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 BASF Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 BASF Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.6 PUROLITE
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 PUROLITE Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 PUROLITE Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.7 ARKEMA
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 ARKEMA Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 ARKEMA Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.8 SAN-DIA POLYMERS
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 SAN-DIA POLYMERS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 SAN-DIA POLYMERS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.9 DOW CHEMICAL
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 DOW CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 DOW CHEMICAL Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.10 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 ZHEJIANG KADI NEW MATERIALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.11 ROHM AND HAAS
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 ROHM AND HAAS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 ROHM AND HAAS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.12 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 EVONIK STOCKHAUSEN Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.13 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.14 TOSOH
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 TOSOH Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 TOSOH Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
11.15 FORMOSA PLASTICS
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 FORMOSA PLASTICS Polymeric Absorbents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 FORMOSA PLASTICS Polymeric Absorbents Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Polymeric Absorbents Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Polymeric Absorbents Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Polymeric Absorbents Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Polymeric Absorbents Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
