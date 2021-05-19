Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polymer Coated Fabrics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polymer Coated Fabrics industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Serge Ferrari Group
Omnovo Solutions Inc.
Colmant
Hiraoka
Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies)
Sioen Industries
Enduratex
Continental AG
Trelleborg AB
Lubrizol
Vintex Inc.
Wardle Storeys
SRF Limited
Seaman Corporation
Mid-Mountain Materials
Spradling International Inc.
Takata Corporation
By Type:
Vinyl Coated Fabrics
PU Coated Fabrics
PE Coated Fabrics
By Application:
Transportation
Automobile
Aircraft
Railway
Marine
Protective Clothing
Thermal Protective Clothing
Chemical Protective Clothing
Biological Protective Clothing
Electrostatics Protective Clothing
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polymer Coated Fabrics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Vinyl Coated Fabrics
1.2.2 PU Coated Fabrics
1.2.3 PE Coated Fabrics
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Aircraft
1.3.4 Railway
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Protective Clothing
1.3.7 Thermal Protective Clothing
1.3.8 Chemical Protective Clothing
1.3.9 Biological Protective Clothing
1.3.10 Electrostatics Protective Clothing
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Analysis
3.1 United States Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Polymer Coated Fabrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
