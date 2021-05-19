Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyisocyanurate Insulation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyisocyanurate Insulation industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

Honeywell International

Middle East Insulation LLC.

Owens Corning

Gulf Cool Therm Factory Limited

BASF

Insultherm

DowDuPont

Johns Manville

ALAMDAR-VAPOTHERM CO., LTD.

Sika AG

Kingspan Group

By Type:

Spray Type

Foam/Board Type

By Application:

Transport

Consumer Appliances

Building and Construction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Spray Type

1.2.2 Foam/Board Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transport

1.3.2 Consumer Appliances

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

