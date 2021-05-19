Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Capital Adhesives (US)

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

Alfa International Corporation (US)

3M (US)

Costchem srl (Italy)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Wisdom Adhesives (US)

LORD Corporation (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Adhesive Technologies, Inc. (US)

American Chemical Inc (US)

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Daubert Chemical Company, Inc. (US)

Bemis Associates, Inc. (US)

Ashland, Inc. (US)

Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd. (US)

Worthen Industries, Inc. (US)

Bostik, Inc. (US)

Dynea Oy (Finland)

Jowat Corporation (US)

Tex Year Industries, Inc. (Taiwan)

Dow Automotive Systems (US)

By Type:

Paste

Tape

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Non-Rigid Bonding

Woodworking

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Paste

1.2.2 Tape

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Non-Rigid Bonding

1.3.3 Woodworking

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyisobutylene Based Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

…continued

