Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

EPC Group

Durafiber Technologies

SKC

Polyonics

Kolon Plastics

DuPont

Toray Industries

Teijin

By Type:

PEN film grade

PEN fiber grade

PEN resin grade

By Application:

Beverage Bottling

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive Tyres

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PEN film grade

1.2.2 PEN fiber grade

1.2.3 PEN resin grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Beverage Bottling

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive Tyres

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

