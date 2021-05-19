Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyester Staple Fiber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyester Staple Fiber industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Xinda Corp.

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.

W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG

Reliance Industries Limited

Bombay Dyeing

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Indorama Corporation

Huvis Corporation

Petrovietnam Petrochemical

By Type:

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

By Application:

Cloth Materials

Home Furnishings

Industrial Materials

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyester Staple Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

1.2.2 Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Cloth Materials

1.3.2 Home Furnishings

1.3.3 Industrial Materials

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyester Staple Fiber (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyester Staple Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.2 Xinda Corp.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Xinda Corp. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Xinda Corp. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.3 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.4 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.5 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.6 Reliance Industries Limited

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Reliance Industries Limited Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.7 Bombay Dyeing

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Bombay Dyeing Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Bombay Dyeing Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.8 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.9 China National Petroleum Corporation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.10 Indorama Corporation

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Indorama Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Indorama Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.11 Huvis Corporation

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Huvis Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Huvis Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Region

11.12 Petrovietnam Petrochemical

…continued

