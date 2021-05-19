Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Eastman Chemical Company
DowDuPont
Succinity GmbH
PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.
BioAmber Inc.
Showa Denko K.K.
Reverdia
Hexing Chemical
By Type:
Extrusion
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Thermoforming
Film Blowing
Fiber Spinning
By Application:
Packaging
Building
Transportation
Textile
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical
Houseware
Electronics and Electrical
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Extrusion
1.2.2 Injection Molding
1.2.3 Blow Molding
1.2.4 Thermoforming
1.2.5 Film Blowing
1.2.6 Fiber Spinning
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Packaging
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3.7 Houseware
1.3.8 Electronics and Electrical
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
…continued
