Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyamide 6, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyamide 6 industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

EMS-Grivory

Honeywell

Techmer PM LLC

SABIC

Evonik Industries

A. Schulman

Radici Group

Arkema Group

Ube Industries

Asahi Kasei

Polymeric Resources Corporation (Nylene)

BASF

Grupa Azoty

DSM Engineering Plastics

Nycoa

DOMO Chemicals

Lanxess

By Type:

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin

By Application:

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Textile

Industrial Application

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyamide 6 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber

1.2.2 Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Industrial Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyamide 6 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyamide 6 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyamide 6 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyamide 6 Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyamide 6 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyamide 6 (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyamide 6 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyamide 6 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyamide 6 (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyamide 6 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyamide 6 Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyamide 6 (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyamide 6 Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyamide 6 Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyamide 6 Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyamide 6 Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyamide 6 Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyamide 6 Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyamide 6 Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyamide 6 Market Analysis

….continued

