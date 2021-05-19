Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Plywood and OSB, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Plywood and OSB industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

States Industries

Weyerhaeuser Company

SVEZA

Potlatch Corporation

Arbec Forest Products Inc.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Georgia-Pacific

Roseburg Forest Products

Coillte

Timber Products

Boise Cascade

EGGER Group

West Fraser

Murphy Plywood

Columbia Forest Products

Kronospan Limited

By Type:

Plywood

OSB

By Application:

Furniture Industry

Interior Decoration

Engineering and Construction

Packaging

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plywood and OSB Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plywood

1.2.2 OSB

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Furniture Industry

1.3.2 Interior Decoration

1.3.3 Engineering and Construction

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Plywood and OSB Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Plywood and OSB Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Plywood and OSB Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Plywood and OSB Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Plywood and OSB Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Plywood and OSB (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Plywood and OSB Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Plywood and OSB Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plywood and OSB (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Plywood and OSB Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Plywood and OSB Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plywood and OSB (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Plywood and OSB Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plywood and OSB Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

3.1 United States Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Plywood and OSB Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

5.1 China Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Plywood and OSB Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

8.1 India Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Plywood and OSB Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Plywood and OSB Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Plywood and OSB Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Plywood and OSB Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 States Industries

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 States Industries Plywood and OSB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 States Industries Plywood and OSB Sales by Region

11.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Plywood and OSB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Plywood and OSB Sales by Region

…continued

