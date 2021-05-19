Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pigments, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pigments industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Lanxess
Huntsman
Heubach
BASF
Cathay Industries
SCHLENK
Sun Chemical
DuPont
Clariant
DIC Corporation
By Type:
Inorganic
Organic
Specialty Pigments
By Application:
Industrial
Automotive
Textile
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pigments Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Inorganic
1.2.2 Organic
1.2.3 Specialty Pigments
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Industrial
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Pigments Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Pigments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Pigments Market Analysis
3.1 United States Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Pigments Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Pigments Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Pigments Market Analysis
5.1 China Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Pigments Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Pigments Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Pigments Market Analysis
8.1 India Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Pigments Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Pigments Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Lanxess
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Lanxess Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Lanxess Pigments Sales by Region
11.2 Huntsman
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Huntsman Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Huntsman Pigments Sales by Region
11.3 Heubach
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Heubach Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Heubach Pigments Sales by Region
11.4 BASF
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 BASF Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 BASF Pigments Sales by Region
11.5 Cathay Industries
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Cathay Industries Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Cathay Industries Pigments Sales by Region
…continued
