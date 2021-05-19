Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pigments, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pigments industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Lanxess

Huntsman

Heubach

BASF

Cathay Industries

SCHLENK

Sun Chemical

DuPont

Clariant

DIC Corporation

By Type:

Inorganic

Organic

Specialty Pigments

By Application:

Industrial

Automotive

Textile

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pigments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inorganic

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Specialty Pigments

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pigments Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Pigments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pigments (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Pigments Market Analysis

3.1 United States Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Pigments Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Pigments Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Pigments Market Analysis

5.1 China Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Pigments Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Pigments Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Pigments Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Pigments Market Analysis

8.1 India Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Pigments Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Pigments Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Pigments Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Pigments Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Lanxess

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Lanxess Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Lanxess Pigments Sales by Region

11.2 Huntsman

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Huntsman Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Huntsman Pigments Sales by Region

11.3 Heubach

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Heubach Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Heubach Pigments Sales by Region

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 BASF Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 BASF Pigments Sales by Region

11.5 Cathay Industries

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Cathay Industries Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Cathay Industries Pigments Sales by Region

…continued

