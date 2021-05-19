Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Phosphorus Fertilizer, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Phosphorus Fertilizer industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Agrium

Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company

AChema

Honeywell

Shanghai Wintong Chemicals

CVR Energy

Isreal Chemicals

Koch

CF Industries

Dupont

Bunn

Yara

OCP

Belaruskali

Mosaic

Uralkali

OCI

SAFCO

K+S

PotashCorp

By Type:

Rock Phosphate

Superphosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Di-ammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Polyphosphate

By Application:

Canola

Corn

Vegetables

Flowers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Phosphorus Fertilizer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rock Phosphate

1.2.2 Superphosphate

1.2.3 Triple Super Phosphate

1.2.4 Di-ammonium Phosphate

1.2.5 Ammonium Polyphosphate

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Canola

1.3.2 Corn

1.3.3 Vegetables

1.3.4 Flowers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

3.1 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

5.1 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

8.1 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Agrium

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Agrium Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Agrium Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.2 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.3 AChema

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 AChema Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 AChema Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.4 Honeywell

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Honeywell Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Honeywell Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.5 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.6 CVR Energy

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 CVR Energy Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 CVR Energy Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.7 Isreal Chemicals

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Isreal Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Isreal Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.8 Koch

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Koch Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Koch Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.9 CF Industries

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 CF Industries Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 CF Industries Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.10 Dupont

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Dupont Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Dupont Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.11 Bunn

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Bunn Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Bunn Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.12 Yara

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Yara Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Yara Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.13 OCP

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 OCP Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 OCP Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.14 Belaruskali

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Belaruskali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Belaruskali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.15 Mosaic

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Mosaic Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Mosaic Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.16 Uralkali

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Uralkali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Uralkali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.17 OCI

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 OCI Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 OCI Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.18 SAFCO

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 SAFCO Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 SAFCO Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.19 K+S

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 K+S Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 K+S Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

11.20 PotashCorp

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 PotashCorp Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 PotashCorp Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Phosphorus Fertilizer Picture

Table Product Specifications of Phosphorus Fertilizer

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Phosphorus Fertilizer by Type in 2019

Table Types of Phosphorus Fertilizer

Figure Rock Phosphate Picture

Figure Superphosphate Picture

Figure Triple Super Phosphate Picture

Figure Di-ammonium Phosphate Picture

Figure Ammonium Polyphosphate Picture

Figure Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Phosphorus Fertilizer

Figure Canola Picture

Figure Corn Picture

Figure Vegetables Picture

Figure Flowers Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Phosphorus Fertilizer

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Table Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Germany Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure UK Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure France Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Italy Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Spain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Poland Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Russia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Table Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Indonesia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Thailand Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Philippines Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Malaysia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Singapore Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Vietnam Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Figure GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type

Table GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application

Table GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Major Countries

Figure Saudi Arabia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure United Arab Emirates Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Qatar Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Bahrain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Table Agrium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Figure Company Sales and Growth Rate

Figure Company Revenue ($) Market Share 2015-2020

Figure Company Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region

Table Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base

….continued

