Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Phosphorus Fertilizer, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Phosphorus Fertilizer industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Agrium
Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company
AChema
Honeywell
Shanghai Wintong Chemicals
CVR Energy
Isreal Chemicals
Koch
CF Industries
Dupont
Bunn
Yara
OCP
Belaruskali
Mosaic
Uralkali
OCI
SAFCO
K+S
PotashCorp
By Type:
Rock Phosphate
Superphosphate
Triple Super Phosphate
Di-ammonium Phosphate
Ammonium Polyphosphate
By Application:
Canola
Corn
Vegetables
Flowers
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Phosphorus Fertilizer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Rock Phosphate
1.2.2 Superphosphate
1.2.3 Triple Super Phosphate
1.2.4 Di-ammonium Phosphate
1.2.5 Ammonium Polyphosphate
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Canola
1.3.2 Corn
1.3.3 Vegetables
1.3.4 Flowers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
3.1 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
5.1 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
8.1 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Agrium
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Agrium Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Agrium Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.2 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Qingdao Sonef Chemical Company Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.3 AChema
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 AChema Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 AChema Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.4 Honeywell
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Honeywell Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Honeywell Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.5 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Shanghai Wintong Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.6 CVR Energy
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 CVR Energy Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 CVR Energy Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.7 Isreal Chemicals
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Isreal Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Isreal Chemicals Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.8 Koch
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Koch Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Koch Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.9 CF Industries
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 CF Industries Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 CF Industries Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.10 Dupont
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Dupont Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Dupont Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.11 Bunn
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Bunn Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Bunn Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.12 Yara
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Yara Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Yara Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.13 OCP
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 OCP Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 OCP Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.14 Belaruskali
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Belaruskali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Belaruskali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.15 Mosaic
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Mosaic Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Mosaic Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.16 Uralkali
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Uralkali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Uralkali Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.17 OCI
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 OCI Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 OCI Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.18 SAFCO
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 SAFCO Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 SAFCO Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.19 K+S
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 K+S Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 K+S Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
11.20 PotashCorp
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 PotashCorp Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 PotashCorp Phosphorus Fertilizer Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
