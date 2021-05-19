Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Phosphine Fumigation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Phosphine Fumigation industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Cytec Solvay

Ikeda Kogyo

Kenvos Biotech

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Degesch America

Rentokil Initial

Industrial Fumigant

BASF

United Phosphorus

By Type:

Aluminum Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Calcium Phosphide

Other

By Application:

Soil

Warehouse

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Phosphine Fumigation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Phosphide

1.2.2 Magnesium Phosphide

1.2.3 Calcium Phosphide

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Soil

1.3.2 Warehouse

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Phosphine Fumigation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Phosphine Fumigation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Phosphine Fumigation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Phosphine Fumigation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Phosphine Fumigation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phosphine Fumigation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Phosphine Fumigation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Phosphine Fumigation (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Phosphine Fumigation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Phosphine Fumigation (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Phosphine Fumigation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

3.1 United States Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Phosphine Fumigation Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

5.1 China Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

8.1 India Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Phosphine Fumigation Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Phosphine Fumigation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Cytec Solvay

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Cytec Solvay Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Cytec Solvay Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.2 Ikeda Kogyo

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Ikeda Kogyo Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Ikeda Kogyo Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.3 Kenvos Biotech

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Kenvos Biotech Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Kenvos Biotech Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.5 Nippon Chemical Industrial

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.6 Degesch America

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Degesch America Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Degesch America Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.7 Rentokil Initial

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Rentokil Initial Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Rentokil Initial Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

11.8 Industrial Fumigant

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Industrial Fumigant Phosphine Fumigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Industrial Fumigant Phosphine Fumigation Sales by Region

…continued

