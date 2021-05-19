Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Persulfates, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Persulfates industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Adeka Corporation
Ak-Kim Kimya
Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited
United Initiators
E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company
Vr Persulfates Private Limited
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation
Peroxychem
Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited
Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited
By Type:
Ammonium Persulfate
Sodium Persulfate
Potassium Persulfate
By Application:
Polymers
Electronics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pulp, Paper & Textile
Water Treatment
Other Applications
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Persulfates Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ammonium Persulfate
1.2.2 Sodium Persulfate
1.2.3 Potassium Persulfate
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Polymers
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.4 Pulp, Paper & Textile
1.3.5 Water Treatment
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Persulfates Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Persulfates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Persulfates Market Analysis
3.1 United States Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Persulfates Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Persulfates Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Persulfates Market Analysis
5.1 China Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Persulfates Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Persulfates Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Persulfates Market Analysis
8.1 India Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Persulfates Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Persulfates Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Adeka Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Adeka Corporation Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Adeka Corporation Persulfates Sales by Region
11.2 Ak-Kim Kimya
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Ak-Kim Kimya Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Ak-Kim Kimya Persulfates Sales by Region
11.3 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region
11.4 United Initiators
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 United Initiators Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 United Initiators Persulfates Sales by Region
11.5 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company Persulfates Sales by Region
11.6 Vr Persulfates Private Limited
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Vr Persulfates Private Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Vr Persulfates Private Limited Persulfates Sales by Region
11.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation Persulfates Sales by Region
11.8 Peroxychem
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Peroxychem Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Peroxychem Persulfates Sales by Region
11.9 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region
11.10 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Persulfates Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Persulfates Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Persulfates Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Persulfates Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Persulfates Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Persulfates Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
….continued
