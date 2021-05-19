Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Persulfates, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Persulfates industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Adeka Corporation

Ak-Kim Kimya

Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited

United Initiators

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Vr Persulfates Private Limited

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation

Peroxychem

Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited

Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited

By Type:

Ammonium Persulfate

Sodium Persulfate

Potassium Persulfate

By Application:

Polymers

Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pulp, Paper & Textile

Water Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Persulfates Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ammonium Persulfate

1.2.2 Sodium Persulfate

1.2.3 Potassium Persulfate

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Polymers

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Pulp, Paper & Textile

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Persulfates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Persulfates Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Persulfates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Persulfates (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Persulfates Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Persulfates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Persulfates Market Analysis

3.1 United States Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Persulfates Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Persulfates Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Persulfates Market Analysis

5.1 China Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Persulfates Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Persulfates Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Persulfates Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Persulfates Market Analysis

8.1 India Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Persulfates Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Persulfates Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Persulfates Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Persulfates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Adeka Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Adeka Corporation Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Adeka Corporation Persulfates Sales by Region

11.2 Ak-Kim Kimya

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Ak-Kim Kimya Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Ak-Kim Kimya Persulfates Sales by Region

11.3 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region

11.4 United Initiators

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 United Initiators Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 United Initiators Persulfates Sales by Region

11.5 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company Persulfates Sales by Region

11.6 Vr Persulfates Private Limited

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Vr Persulfates Private Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Vr Persulfates Private Limited Persulfates Sales by Region

11.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation Persulfates Sales by Region

11.8 Peroxychem

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Peroxychem Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Peroxychem Persulfates Sales by Region

11.9 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region

11.10 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited Persulfates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited Persulfates Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Persulfates Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Persulfates Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Persulfates Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Persulfates Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Persulfates Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Persulfates Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Persulfates Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Persulfates Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

….continued

