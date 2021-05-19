Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Penetration Testing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Penetration Testing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Rapid7, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Net SPI
Test bytes
Mile2
Veracode
Qualys, Inc.
Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
Checkmarx
ScienceSoft
Firmus Sec
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
WhiteHat Security
Acunetix
FireEye
Cigital, Inc.
By Type:
Network penetration testing
Web application penetration testing
Mobile application penetration testing
Social engineering
Wireless penetration testing
Others
By Application:
Government and defense
Banking, Financial Services
Insurance
IT and telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Penetration Testing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Network penetration testing
1.2.2 Web application penetration testing
1.2.3 Mobile application penetration testing
1.2.4 Social engineering
1.2.5 Wireless penetration testing
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Government and defense
1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services
1.3.3 Insurance
1.3.4 IT and telecom
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Penetration Testing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Penetration Testing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Penetration Testing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Penetration Testing Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Penetration Testing Market Analysis
5.1 China Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Penetration Testing Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Penetration Testing Market Analysis
8.1 India Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Penetration Testing Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Rapid7, Inc.
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Rapid7, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Rapid7, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 IBM Corporation Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 IBM Corporation Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.3 Net SPI
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Net SPI Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Net SPI Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.4 Test bytes
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Test bytes Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Test bytes Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.5 Mile2
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Mile2 Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Mile2 Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.6 Veracode
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Veracode Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Veracode Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.7 Qualys, Inc.
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Qualys, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Qualys, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales by Region
11.8 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Trustwave Holdings, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue,
…continued
