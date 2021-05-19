Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Penetration Testing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Penetration Testing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Rapid7, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Net SPI

Test bytes

Mile2

Veracode

Qualys, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Checkmarx

ScienceSoft

Firmus Sec

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WhiteHat Security

Acunetix

FireEye

Cigital, Inc.

By Type:

Network penetration testing

Web application penetration testing

Mobile application penetration testing

Social engineering

Wireless penetration testing

Others

By Application:

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services

Insurance

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Penetration Testing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Network penetration testing

1.2.2 Web application penetration testing

1.2.3 Mobile application penetration testing

1.2.4 Social engineering

1.2.5 Wireless penetration testing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Government and defense

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services

1.3.3 Insurance

1.3.4 IT and telecom

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Penetration Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Penetration Testing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Penetration Testing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Penetration Testing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Penetration Testing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Penetration Testing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Penetration Testing Market Analysis

3.1 United States Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Penetration Testing Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Penetration Testing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Penetration Testing Market Analysis

5.1 China Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Penetration Testing Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Penetration Testing Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Penetration Testing Market Analysis

8.1 India Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Penetration Testing Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Penetration Testing Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Penetration Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Rapid7, Inc.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Rapid7, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Rapid7, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.2 IBM Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 IBM Corporation Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 IBM Corporation Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.3 Net SPI

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Net SPI Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Net SPI Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.4 Test bytes

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Test bytes Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Test bytes Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.5 Mile2

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Mile2 Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Mile2 Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.6 Veracode

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Veracode Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Veracode Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.7 Qualys, Inc.

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Qualys, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Qualys, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales by Region

11.8 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Trustwave Holdings, Inc. Penetration Testing Sales, Price, Revenue,

…continued

