Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Paper Food and Beverage Packaging, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Paper Food and Beverage Packaging industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Meiyingsen
Mondi Group
Lukka Packaging
OMNOVA
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Detmold Group
WestRock
Mayr-Melnhof Group
Shenzhen Yutong (YUTO)
RR Donnelley
American Packaging Corporation (APC)
By Type:
Corrugated Paper
Labels
Single-ply Paper
Others
By Application:
Country Club or F&B Operations
Personal
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Corrugated Paper
1.2.2 Labels
1.2.3 Single-ply Paper
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Country Club or F&B Operations
1.3.2 Personal
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Analysis
3.1 United States Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
