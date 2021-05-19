Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Oleate Esters, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Oleate Esters industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Procter and Gamble
Acme Chem
Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.
Croda International Plc
Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd
Wilmar International Ltd.
Kao Corporation
Ecogreen Oleochemicals
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd
Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.
Emery Oleochemicals
By Type:
Methyl Oleate
Ethyl Oleate
Butyl Oleate
Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO)
By Application:
Agrochemical
Cosmetics
Lubricant
Plasticizer
Absorbent
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Oleate Esters Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Methyl Oleate
1.2.2 Ethyl Oleate
1.2.3 Butyl Oleate
1.2.4 Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Agrochemical
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Lubricant
1.3.4 Plasticizer
1.3.5 Absorbent
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Oleate Esters Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Oleate Esters Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Oleate Esters Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Oleate Esters Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Oleate Esters Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Oleate Esters (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Oleate Esters (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Oleate Esters (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Oleate Esters Market Analysis
3.1 United States Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Oleate Esters Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Oleate Esters Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Oleate Esters Market Analysis
5.1 China Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Oleate Esters Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Oleate Esters Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Oleate Esters Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Oleate Esters Market Analysis
8.1 India Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Oleate Esters Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Oleate Esters Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Oleate Esters Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Oleate Esters Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Oleate Esters Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Oleate Esters Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Procter and Gamble
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Procter and Gamble Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Procter and Gamble Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.2 Acme Chem
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Acme Chem Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Acme Chem Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.3 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.4 Croda International Plc
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Croda International Plc Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Croda International Plc Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.5 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.6 Wilmar International Ltd.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Wilmar International Ltd. Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Wilmar International Ltd. Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.7 Kao Corporation
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Kao Corporation Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Kao Corporation Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.8 Ecogreen Oleochemicals
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.9 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.10 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Oleate Esters Sales by Region
11.11 Emery Oleochemicals
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Emery Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Emery Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Oleate Esters Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Oleate Esters Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Oleate Esters Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Oleate Esters Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Oleate Esters Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Oleate Esters Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Oleate Esters Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Oleate Esters Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Oleate Esters Picture
Table Product Specifications of Oleate Esters
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Oleate Esters by Type in 2019
Table Types of Oleate Esters
Figure Methyl Oleate Picture
Figure Ethyl Oleate Picture
Figure Butyl Oleate Picture
….….Continued
