Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Nylon 66, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Nylon 66 industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
DowDuPont
Solvay Rhodia
Sabic
Invista
Honeywell international
Ube Industries
Jiangsu Huayang
Huafeng Group
Celanese Corporation
Asahi Kasei
Ensinger
BASF
Guorui Chemical
Toray
Libolon
Lanxess
Shenma Group
Rhodia
DSM
Ascend
Radici Group
EMS-GRIVORY
By Type:
Fiber Grade
Resin Grade
By Application:
Automotive Industry
Machinery Industry
Electronic Appliances
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Nylon 66 Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Fiber Grade
1.2.2 Resin Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Industry
1.3.2 Machinery Industry
1.3.3 Electronic Appliances
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Nylon 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Nylon 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Nylon 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Nylon 66 Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Nylon 66 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Nylon 66 (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Nylon 66 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Nylon 66 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Nylon 66 (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Nylon 66 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Nylon 66 Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Nylon 66 (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Nylon 66 Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Nylon 66 Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Nylon 66 Market Analysis
3.1 United States Nylon 66 Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Nylon 66 Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Nylon 66 Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Nylon 66 Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Nylon 66 Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Nylon 66 Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Nylon 66 Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Nylon 66 Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Nylon 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Nylon 66 Market Analysis
5.1 China Nylon 66 Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Nylon 66 Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Nylon 66 Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Nylon 66 Market Analysis
….continued
