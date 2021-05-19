Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Woven Adhesive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Woven Adhesive industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Adtek Malaysia

Bostik

Palmetto Adhesives Company

Guangdong Nenghui

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Moresco

Savare

Cattie Adhesives

Beardow Adams

By Type:

APAO-based Adhesives

SBC-based Adhesives

By Application:

Medical and Surgical Product

Diaper and Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene Products

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 APAO-based Adhesives

1.2.2 SBC-based Adhesives

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Medical and Surgical Product

1.3.2 Diaper and Incontinence Products

1.3.3 Feminine Hygiene Products

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

3.1 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

5.1 China Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

8.1 India Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Adtek Malaysia

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Adtek Malaysia Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Adtek Malaysia Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.2 Bostik

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Bostik Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Bostik Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.3 Palmetto Adhesives Company

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Palmetto Adhesives Company Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Palmetto Adhesives Company Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.4 Guangdong Nenghui

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Guangdong Nenghui Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Guangdong Nenghui Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.5 Henkel

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Henkel Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Henkel Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.6 H.B. Fuller

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 H.B. Fuller Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 H.B. Fuller Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.7 Moresco

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Moresco Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Moresco Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.8 Savare

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Savare Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Savare Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.9 Cattie Adhesives

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Cattie Adhesives Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Cattie Adhesives Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

11.10 Beardow Adams

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Beardow Adams Non-Woven Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Beardow Adams Non-Woven Adhesive Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Forecast (2020-2027)

….continued

