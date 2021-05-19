Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nabaltec

Lanxess

FRX Polymers

Clariant Corporation

BASF

Albemarle

Chemtura

Israel chemical

Huber Engineered Materials

Amfine Chemical

Italmatch Chemicals

By Type:

Inorganic

Phosphorous

Nitrogen

By Application:

Electrical and Electronics

Building Insulation

Automotive

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inorganic

1.2.2 Phosphorous

1.2.3 Nitrogen

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.2 Building Insulation

1.3.3 Automotive

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

3.1 United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

5.1 China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

8.1 India Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Nabaltec

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Nabaltec Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Nabaltec Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.2 Lanxess

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Lanxess Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Lanxess Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.3 FRX Polymers

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 FRX Polymers Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 FRX Polymers Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.4 Clariant Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Clariant Corporation Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Clariant Corporation Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.5 BASF

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 BASF Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 BASF Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.6 Albemarle

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Albemarle Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Albemarle Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.7 Chemtura

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Chemtura Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Chemtura Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.8 Israel chemical

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Israel chemical Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Israel chemical Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.9 Huber Engineered Materials

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Huber Engineered Materials Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Huber Engineered Materials Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.10 Amfine Chemical

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Amfine Chemical Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Amfine Chemical Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

11.11 Italmatch Chemicals

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Italmatch Chemicals Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Italmatch Chemicals Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Picture

Table Product Specifications of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant by Type in 2019

Table Types of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Inorganic Picture

Figure Phosphorous Picture

Figure Nitrogen Picture

Figure Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Electrical and Electronics Picture

Figure Building Insulation Picture

Figure Automotive Picture

Figure United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

