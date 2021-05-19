Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Posco

JFE Steel

Ansteel

NLMK

Masteel

Voestalpine

AK Steel

ArcelorMittal

Nucor

BX Steel

NSSMC

CSC

TISCO

Thyssen Krupp

By Type:

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

By Application:

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fully Processed

1.2.2 Semi-processed

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Power Generation

1.3.2 AC Motor

1.3.3 Household Appliances

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

3.1 United States Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

5.1 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

8.1 India Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Posco

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Posco Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Posco Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Region

11.2 JFE Steel

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 JFE Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 JFE Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Region

11.3 Ansteel

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Ansteel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Ansteel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Region

…continued

