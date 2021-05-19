Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Neodymium Oxide, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Neodymium Oxide industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Sinonine Industry
Weifang Senya
Beijing Gao Ye
Chengdu Beyond
Xiamen Hisunny
China Minmetals Rare Earth
Myanmar Ye Huang Ming
Qiandong Group
Changzhou Mingzhu
Metall Earth Rare
Guangzhou KEHONG
Neostar United
Hubei Jusheng
By Type:
3N
4N
4.5N
By Application:
Glass Colorant
Ceramic Colorant
Metal Neodymium
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1.1 Neodymium Oxide Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 3N
1.2.2 4N
1.2.3 4.5N
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Glass Colorant
1.3.2 Ceramic Colorant
1.3.3 Metal Neodymium
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Neodymium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Neodymium Oxide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Neodymium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Neodymium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Neodymium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
3.1 United States Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
5.1 China Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
8.1 India Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Neodymium Oxide Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Neodymium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Neodymium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Sinonine Industry
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Sinonine Industry Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Sinonine Industry Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.2 Weifang Senya
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Weifang Senya Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Weifang Senya Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.3 Beijing Gao Ye
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Beijing Gao Ye Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Beijing Gao Ye Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.4 Chengdu Beyond
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Chengdu Beyond Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Chengdu Beyond Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.5 Xiamen Hisunny
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Xiamen Hisunny Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Xiamen Hisunny Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.6 China Minmetals Rare Earth
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 China Minmetals Rare Earth Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 China Minmetals Rare Earth Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.7 Myanmar Ye Huang Ming
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Myanmar Ye Huang Ming Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Myanmar Ye Huang Ming Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.8 Qiandong Group
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Qiandong Group Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Qiandong Group Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.9 Changzhou Mingzhu
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Changzhou Mingzhu Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Changzhou Mingzhu Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.10 Metall Earth Rare
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Metall Earth Rare Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Metall Earth Rare Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.11 Guangzhou KEHONG
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Guangzhou KEHONG Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Guangzhou KEHONG Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.12 Neostar United
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Neostar United Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Neostar United Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
11.13 Hubei Jusheng
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Hubei Jusheng Neodymium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Hubei Jusheng Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Neodymium Oxide Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Neodymium Oxide Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
