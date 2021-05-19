Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of N-Propyl Bromide, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the N-Propyl Bromide industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Shandong Moris Tech
Nova International
Weifang Longwei Industrial
Tongcheng Medicine Technology
Albemarle
Longsheng Chemical
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical
Chemtura
ICL
Shenrunfa
Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical
Jinbiao Chemical
Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)
By Type:
99.0% 1-Bromopropane
99.5% 1-Bromopropane
99.9% 1-Bromopropane
By Application:
Industrial cleaning solvent
Pharmaceutical industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 N-Propyl Bromide Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 99.0% 1-Bromopropane
1.2.2 99.5% 1-Bromopropane
1.2.3 99.9% 1-Bromopropane
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Industrial cleaning solvent
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global N-Propyl Bromide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global N-Propyl Bromide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global N-Propyl Bromide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global N-Propyl Bromide Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global N-Propyl Bromide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global N-Propyl Bromide (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global N-Propyl Bromide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global N-Propyl Bromide (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global N-Propyl Bromide Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global N-Propyl Bromide (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global N-Propyl Bromide Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
3.1 United States N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
4.1 Europe N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe N-Propyl Bromide Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
5.1 China N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
6.1 Japan N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
8.1 India N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries N-Propyl Bromide Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries N-Propyl Bromide Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain N-Propyl Bromide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Shandong Moris Tech
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Shandong Moris Tech N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Shandong Moris Tech N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.2 Nova International
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Nova International N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Nova International N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.3 Weifang Longwei Industrial
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Weifang Longwei Industrial N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Weifang Longwei Industrial N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.4 Tongcheng Medicine Technology
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Tongcheng Medicine Technology N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Tongcheng Medicine Technology N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.5 Albemarle
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Albemarle N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Albemarle N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.6 Longsheng Chemical
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Longsheng Chemical N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Longsheng Chemical N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
11.7 Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical N-Propyl Bromide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical N-Propyl Bromide Sales by Region
….continued
