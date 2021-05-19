Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Mineral Wool Insulation Material, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mineral Wool Insulation Material industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Promat

ISOVER

Johns Manville

URSA Insulation, S.A

TechnoNICOL

Knauf Insulation

Paroc

Isobasalt

KORFF ISOLMATIC GmbH

Thermafiber

By Type:

Glass-Wool

Stone-Wool

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mineral Wool Insulation Material Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Glass-Wool

1.2.2 Stone-Wool

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

3.1 United States Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

5.1 China Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

8.1 India Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 ROCKWOOL International A/S

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 ROCKWOOL International A/S Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 ROCKWOOL International A/S Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.2 Promat

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Promat Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Promat Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.3 ISOVER

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 ISOVER Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 ISOVER Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.4 Johns Manville

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Johns Manville Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Johns Manville Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.5 URSA Insulation, S.A

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 URSA Insulation, S.A Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 URSA Insulation, S.A Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.6 TechnoNICOL

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 TechnoNICOL Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 TechnoNICOL Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.7 Knauf Insulation

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Knauf Insulation Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Knauf Insulation Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.8 Paroc

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Paroc Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Paroc Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.9 Isobasalt

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Isobasalt Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Isobasalt Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.10 KORFF ISOLMATIC GmbH

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 KORFF ISOLMATIC GmbH Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 KORFF ISOLMATIC GmbH Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

11.11 Thermafiber

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Thermafiber Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Thermafiber Mineral Wool Insulation Material Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Mineral Wool Insulation Material Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

….continued

