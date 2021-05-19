Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Printing Technology, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Printing Technology industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Autodesk, Inc.

Exone

3D Systems

EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

Renishaw

Stratasys Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

3T RPD

Voxeljet AG

Ponoko Limited

Optomec

Concept Laser Inc

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Arcam AB

Hoganas AB

By Type:

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Direct Metal Deposition

Binder Jetting

By Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Medical & Health Care

Fashion & Aesthetics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Printing Technology Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

1.2.2 Electron Beam Melting

1.2.3 Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS)

1.2.4 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

1.2.5 Direct Metal Deposition

1.2.6 Binder Jetting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace & Defence

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical & Health Care

1.3.4 Fashion & Aesthetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Metal Printing Technology Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Metal Printing Technology Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Metal Printing Technology Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Metal Printing Technology (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Printing Technology (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Printing Technology (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

3.1 United States Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Metal Printing Technology Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

5.1 China Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

8.1 India Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Metal Printing Technology Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Metal Printing Technology Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Metal Printing Technology Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Autodesk, Inc.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Autodesk, Inc. Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Autodesk, Inc. Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.2 Exone

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Exone Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Exone Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.3 3D Systems

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 3D Systems Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 3D Systems Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.4 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.5 Renishaw

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Renishaw Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Renishaw Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.6 Stratasys Ltd.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Stratasys Ltd. Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Stratasys Ltd. Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.7 Dassault Systèmes

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Dassault Systèmes Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Dassault Systèmes Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.8 3T RPD

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 3T RPD Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 3T RPD Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.9 Voxeljet AG

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Voxeljet AG Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Voxeljet AG Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.10 Ponoko Limited

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Ponoko Limited Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Ponoko Limited Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.11 Optomec

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Optomec Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Optomec Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.12 Concept Laser Inc

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Concept Laser Inc Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Concept Laser Inc Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.13 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Organovo Holdings, Inc. Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Organovo Holdings, Inc. Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.14 Arcam AB

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Arcam AB Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Arcam AB Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

11.15 Hoganas AB

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Hoganas AB Metal Printing Technology Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Hoganas AB Metal Printing Technology Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Metal Printing Technology Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Metal Printing Technology Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Metal Printing Technology Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Metal Printing Technology Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Metal Printing Technology Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Metal Printing Technology Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Metal Printing Technology Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Metal Printing Technology Picture

Table Product Specifications of Metal Printing Technology

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Metal Printing Technology by Type in 2019

Table Types of Metal Printing Technology

Figure Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Picture

Figure Electron Beam Melting Picture

Figure Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS) Picture

Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Picture

Figure Direct Metal Deposition Picture

Figure Binder Jetting Picture

Figure Metal Printing Technology Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Metal Printing Technology

Figure Aerospace & Defence Picture

Figure Automotive Picture

Figure Medical & Health Care Picture

Figure Fashion & Aesthetics Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Metal Printing Technology Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

….….Continued

