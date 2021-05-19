Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Cutting Tools, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Cutting Tools industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

LIMITED

Tiangong International Co.

Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co. Ltd.

Kilowood Cutting Tools

Guhring, Inc.

Sandvik AB

ISCAR LTD

Fraisa SA

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

OSG USA, INC.

Kennametal

Dewalt

Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

Kyocera Unimerco

Ceratizit S.A.

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tool Co. Ltd.

By Type:

Carbide

Ceramics

CBN & PCD

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Machinery

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Cutting Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Carbide

1.2.2 Ceramics

1.2.3 CBN & PCD

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Metal Cutting Tools Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Metal Cutting Tools Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Metal Cutting Tools (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Metal Cutting Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Cutting Tools (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Metal Cutting Tools Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Cutting Tools (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Cutting Tools Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

3.1 United States Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Metal Cutting Tools Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

5.1 China Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

8.1 India Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Metal Cutting Tools Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Metal Cutting Tools Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Metal Cutting Tools Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 LIMITED

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 LIMITED Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 LIMITED Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.2 Tiangong International Co.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Tiangong International Co. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Tiangong International Co. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.3 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.4 Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co. Ltd.

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co. Ltd. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co. Ltd. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.5 Kilowood Cutting Tools

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Kilowood Cutting Tools Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Kilowood Cutting Tools Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.6 Guhring, Inc.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Guhring, Inc. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Guhring, Inc. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.7 Sandvik AB

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Sandvik AB Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Sandvik AB Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.8 ISCAR LTD

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 ISCAR LTD Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 ISCAR LTD Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.9 Fraisa SA

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Fraisa SA Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Fraisa SA Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.10 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.11 OSG USA, INC.

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 OSG USA, INC. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 OSG USA, INC. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.12 Kennametal

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Kennametal Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Kennametal Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.13 Dewalt

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Dewalt Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Dewalt Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.14 Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

11.15 BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Region

….continued

