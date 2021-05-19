Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hempel

BASF SE

Nippon

The Valspar

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Jotun

Kansai Paint

Chukogu Marine Paints

Sigma-Aldrich

Axalta Coatings

By Type:

Copper-based

Silver-based

Hybrid

Others

By Application:

Hull

Oil Tank

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Copper-based

1.2.2 Silver-based

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Hull

1.3.2 Oil Tank

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

3.1 United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

5.1 China Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

8.1 India Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Hempel

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Hempel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Hempel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 BASF SE Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 BASF SE Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.3 Nippon

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Nippon Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Nippon Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.4 The Valspar

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 The Valspar Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 The Valspar Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.5 PPG Industries

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 PPG Industries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 PPG Industries Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.6 Akzo Nobel

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Akzo Nobel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Akzo Nobel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.7 DuPont

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 DuPont Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 DuPont Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.8 Jotun

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Jotun Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Jotun Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

11.9 Kansai Paint

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Kansai Paint Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Kansai Paint Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region

…continued

