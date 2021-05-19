Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Logistics Services 4PL, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

ALSO READ: http://167.71.141.148/read-blog/3259

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Logistics Services 4PL industry.

ALSO READ: https://ijeawp.prnews.io/268259-Threat-Intelligence-Market-Research-Report-Global-Forecast-2023.html

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

XPO Logistics

Wiima Logistics

Sinotrans

Kuehne + Nagel

Expeditors International of Washington

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt

Agility

Dachser

DB Schenker Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CEVA Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Nippon Express

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

McKinsey

Hitachi Transport System

Panalpina

GEODIS

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

DSV

ALSO READ: https://www.spoke.com/topics/advanced-process-control-market-key-developments-company-overview-competitive-landscape-demand-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-604096cf3053ac991a00371f

By Type:

Logistics planning

Consulting

Logistics information system

Supply chain management

By Application:

Business users

Government

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/virtual-private-cloud-market-growth-forecast-industry-trends-size-share-competition-sales-revenue-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-05-11

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Logistics Services 4PL Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Logistics planning

1.2.2 Consulting

1.2.3 Logistics information system

1.2.4 Supply chain management

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Business users

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Logistics Services 4PL Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Logistics Services 4PL Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Logistics Services 4PL (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Logistics Services 4PL Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Logistics Services 4PL (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Logistics Services 4PL Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Logistics Services 4PL (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Services 4PL Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@ehtesham/ed_oGZd0J

3 United States Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

3.1 United States Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Logistics Services 4PL Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

5.1 China Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

8.1 India Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Logistics Services 4PL Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Logistics Services 4PL Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

ALSO READ: http://financialhelpdesk.com/community/main-forum/hydrogen-and-fuel-cells-market-trends-demand-growth/

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 XPO Logistics

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 XPO Logistics Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 XPO Logistics Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.2 Wiima Logistics

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Wiima Logistics Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Wiima Logistics Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.3 Sinotrans

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Sinotrans Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Sinotrans Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.4 Kuehne + Nagel

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.5 Expeditors International of Washington

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.6 Toll Holdings

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Toll Holdings Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Toll Holdings Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.7 J.B. Hunt

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 J.B. Hunt Logistics Services 4PL Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 J.B. Hunt Logistics Services 4PL Sales by Region

11.8

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105