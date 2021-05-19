Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.) (Greece)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Nuplex Industries (New Zealand)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Nippon Gohsei (Japan)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

By Type:

Benzene Ring structure

Linear polyester

Others

By Application:

Powder Coatings

Industrial Paint

Automotive Paints

Flexible Packaging

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Benzene Ring structure

1.2.2 Linear polyester

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Powder Coatings

1.3.2 Industrial Paint

1.3.3 Automotive Paints

1.3.4 Flexible Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

3.1 United States Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

5.1 China Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

8.1 India Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.) (Greece)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.) (Greece) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.) (Greece) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.2 Arkema S.A. (France)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Arkema S.A. (France) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Arkema S.A. (France) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.3 Nuplex Industries (New Zealand)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Nuplex Industries (New Zealand) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Nuplex Industries (New Zealand) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.4 Evonik Industries (Germany)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Evonik Industries (Germany) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Evonik Industries (Germany) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.5 Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.6 Stepan Company (U.S.)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Stepan Company (U.S.) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Stepan Company (U.S.) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.7 Nippon Gohsei (Japan)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Nippon Gohsei (Japan) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Nippon Gohsei (Japan) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

11.8 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

….continued

