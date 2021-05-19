Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Liquid Packaging, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Liquid Packaging industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Borealis AG

International Papers.

Bobst Group SA

Mondi PLC

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Tetra Laval International S.A

Evergreen Packaging

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Elopak

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

LyondellBasell

Smurfit Kappa

Dow Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N. V.

By Type:

Flexible Liquid Packaging

Rigid Liquid Packaging

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Non-food

Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Liquid Packaging

1.2.2 Rigid Liquid Packaging

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food & Beverages

1.3.2 Non-food

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Liquid Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Liquid Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Liquid Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Liquid Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Liquid Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Liquid Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Liquid Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Liquid Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Liquid Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Liquid Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Liquid Packaging (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Liquid Packaging Market Analysis

3.1 United States Liquid Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Liquid Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Liquid Packaging Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Liquid Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Liquid Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Liquid Packaging Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Liquid Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

