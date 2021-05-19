Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Sasol
Cepsa Quimica Becancour Inc.
Farabi Petrochemicals Co.
Jingtung Petrochemical Corp. Ltd
Reliance Industries Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
NIRMA Ltd
ISU CHEMICAL
Formosan Union Chemical Corp
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
Huntsman Corporation
SBK HOLDING
Quimica Venoco
By Type:
Surfactants
Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)
Other Applications
By Application:
Laundry Detergents
Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids
Industrial Cleaners
Household Cleaners
Other End-user Industries
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Surfactants
1.2.2 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)
1.2.3 Other Applications
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Laundry Detergents
1.3.2 Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids
1.3.3 Industrial Cleaners
1.3.4 Household Cleaners
1.3.5 Other End-user Industries
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Analysis
5.1 China Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
