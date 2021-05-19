Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of L-Theanine, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the L-Theanine industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Infré

Blue California

Sigma-Aldrich

Pharmavit

Tokyo Chemical Industry

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

Taiyo Kagaku

By Type:

Microbial Fermentation

Chemical Synthesis

Tea Extracts

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Product

Food and Beverage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 L-Theanine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Tea Extracts

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.2 Health Care Product

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global L-Theanine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global L-Theanine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global L-Theanine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global L-Theanine Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global L-Theanine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global L-Theanine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global L-Theanine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global L-Theanine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global L-Theanine Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global L-Theanine (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global L-Theanine Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States L-Theanine Market Analysis

3.1 United States L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe L-Theanine Market Analysis

4.1 Europe L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe L-Theanine Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China L-Theanine Market Analysis

5.1 China L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan L-Theanine Market Analysis

6.1 Japan L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia L-Theanine Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia L-Theanine Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India L-Theanine Market Analysis

8.1 India L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil L-Theanine Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries L-Theanine Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries L-Theanine Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries L-Theanine Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries L-Theanine Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain L-Theanine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Infré

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Infré L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Infré L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.2 Blue California

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Blue California L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Blue California L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.3 Sigma-Aldrich

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Sigma-Aldrich L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.4 Pharmavit

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Pharmavit L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Pharmavit L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.6 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-Theanine Sales by Region

11.7 Taiyo Kagaku

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Taiyo Kagaku L-Theanine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Taiyo Kagaku L-Theanine Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global L-Theanine Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global L-Theanine Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global L-Theanine Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global L-Theanine Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global L-Theanine Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global L-Theanine Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global L-Theanine Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global L-Theanine Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

