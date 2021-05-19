Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Jewellery, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Jewellery industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
LVMH
STONEHENgE
Avakian
Chopard
Rajesh Exports
Circle Jewelry
Chow Sang Sang
BLOVES
J.ESTINA
Missoma London
Maria Black
Mouawad
Signet Jewelers
Star Jewelry
Piaget
Richemont
Chow Tai Fook
De Grisogono
By Type:
Fine jewellery
Costume jewellery
Fashion jewellery
By Application:
Online
Offline
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Jewellery Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Fine jewellery
1.2.2 Costume jewellery
1.2.3 Fashion jewellery
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Online
1.3.2 Offline
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Jewellery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Jewellery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Jewellery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Jewellery Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Jewellery Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Jewellery (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Jewellery Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Jewellery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Jewellery (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Jewellery Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Jewellery Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Jewellery (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Jewellery Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Jewellery Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Jewellery Market Analysis
3.1 United States Jewellery Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Jewellery Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Jewellery Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Jewellery Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Jewellery Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Jewellery Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Jewellery Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Jewellery Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Jewellery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Jewellery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Jewellery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Jewellery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Jewellery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
