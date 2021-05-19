Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Isophorone Diisocyanate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Isophorone Diisocyanate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

By Type:

0.95

0.9

By Application:

Paint coating

Elastomer

Special fiber

Adhesive

Organic synthesis

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Isophorone Diisocyanate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 0.95

1.2.2 0.9

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paint coating

1.3.2 Elastomer

1.3.3 Special fiber

1.3.4 Adhesive

1.3.5 Organic synthesis

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

5.1 China Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

8.1 India Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Isophorone Diisocyanate Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Isophorone Diisocyanate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.2 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.3 DIC Corporation (Japan)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 DIC Corporation (Japan) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 DIC Corporation (Japan) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.4 Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.5 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.6 Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

11.7 BASF SE (Germany)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 BASF SE (Germany) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 BASF SE (Germany) Isophorone Diisocyanate Sales by Region

…continued

