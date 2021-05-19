Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Insulating Glass, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Insulating Glass industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
RegaLead (Canada) Ltd.
Kohltech International Ltd.
Central Valley Glass Ltd.
Mathews Brothers
SIGCO, Inc.
Pollard Windows, Inc.
PPG now Vitro Architectural Glass
Orora Group
Vinylmax
Cardinal Glass Industries
Bronco Industries Inc.
Multiver Ltée
Pella Corporation
Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors, United Window Division
Thermafix A.J. Inc.
Insulite Glass Co. Inc.
T.C. Insulating Glass Inc.
FMI Building Innovation LTD
Newmar Window Manufacturing Inc.
United Arab Aluminum Company
MI Windows and Doors, LLC
Australian Glass Group
AGM Inc.
KP Building Products Ltd.
24 Hr. Thermal Glass Insulation Ltd.
Saand London Inc.
Guardian Glass, LLC
Trulite Glass and Aluminum Solutions
All Weather Windows
AGNORA Inc.
Toronto Glass (Heat Seal) Ltd.
VELUX America LLC
Laurier Glass Ltd.
Les Portes Decko Inc.
Milgard Manufacturing
Atlantic Windows
Viracon Inc.
Central Glass (Duncan) Ltd.
Insul-lite Manufacturing (2008) Ltd.
Saand Ottawa Inc.
Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors, Willmar Window Division
INTIGRAL
High Performance Glazing Inc.
Marvin Windows & Doors
National Glass
Garibaldi Glass Industries
Andersen Corporation
A.W.G. Northern Distribution Ltd.
Vitrum Industries ltd.
Jeld-Wen, Inc.
Northwestern Glass Fab
Can-Am Glass Products
Northerm Windows
Standard Doors Inc.
Nordik Windows Inc.
ODL Inc.
SAGE Electrochromics Inc.
Eco Glass
Double Seal Insulating Glass Ltd.
Prelco, Inc.
Robover Inc.
Van Isle Windows Ltd.
Associated Materials Inc.
Allsco Building Supplies
Pilkington North America Inc.
Fenplast
Thompson I.G. LLC
Clearview Industries Limited
AVS Windows Ltd.
Thermal Seal Insulating Glass Co. Inc.
Shaw Glass Company Inc.
ProTemp Glass Inc.
Huron Window Corporation
View, Inc.
Marlboro Window & Door Mfg. Ltd.
American Glass
Gentek Building Products
Seymour Windows Ltd.
Window City Industries Inc.
JELD-WEN Glass Australia
By Type:
Single Glazed Insulating Units
Double Glazed Insulating Units
Triple Glazed Insulating Units
By Application:
Non-residential construction
Residential construction
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Insulating Glass Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Single Glazed Insulating Units
1.2.2 Double Glazed Insulating Units
1.2.3 Triple Glazed Insulating Units
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Non-residential construction
1.3.2 Residential construction
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Insulating Glass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Insulating Glass Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Insulating Glass Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Insulating Glass (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Insulating Glass Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Insulating Glass (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Insulating Glass Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Insulating Glass (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Insulating Glass Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Insulating Glass Market Analysis
3.1 United States Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Insulating Glass Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Insulating Glass Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Insulating Glass Market Analysis
5.1 China Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Insulating Glass Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Insulating Glass Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Insulating Glass Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Insulating Glass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Insulating Glass Market Analysis
8.1 India Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Insulating Glass Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Insulating Glass Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Insulating Glass Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Insulating Glass Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
