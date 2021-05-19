Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Rock Salt, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Rock Salt industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Wacker Chemie AG
Amra Salt Co.
State Enterprise Arytomsol
Exportadora De Sal De C.V.
Donald Brown Group
Rio Tinto PLC.
Ineos Group Holdings S.A.
Atisale S.P.A.
Akzonobel N.V.
K+S AG
China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Compass Minerals International Inc.
Wilson Salt Company
Infosa
CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc.
Swiss Saltworks AG
Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.)
Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A
By Type:
Conventional Mining
Solar Evaporation
Vacuum Pan Evaporation
By Application:
Chemical Processing
De-icing
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Rock Salt Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Conventional Mining
1.2.2 Solar Evaporation
1.2.3 Vacuum Pan Evaporation
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Chemical Processing
1.3.2 De-icing
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
3.1 United States Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
5.1 China Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
8.1 India Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Industrial Rock Salt Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Industrial Rock Salt Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Wacker Chemie AG
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Wacker Chemie AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Wacker Chemie AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.2 Amra Salt Co.
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Amra Salt Co. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Amra Salt Co. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.3 State Enterprise Arytomsol
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 State Enterprise Arytomsol Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 State Enterprise Arytomsol Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.4 Exportadora De Sal De C.V.
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.5 Donald Brown Group
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Donald Brown Group Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Donald Brown Group Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.6 Rio Tinto PLC.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Rio Tinto PLC. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Rio Tinto PLC. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.7 Ineos Group Holdings S.A.
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.8 Atisale S.P.A.
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Atisale S.P.A. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Atisale S.P.A. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.9 Akzonobel N.V.
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Akzonobel N.V. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Akzonobel N.V. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.10 K+S AG
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 K+S AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 K+S AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.11 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.12 Tata Chemicals Ltd.
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.13 Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.14 Compass Minerals International Inc.
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Compass Minerals International Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Compass Minerals International Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.15 Wilson Salt Company
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Wilson Salt Company Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Wilson Salt Company Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.16 Infosa
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Infosa Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Infosa Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.17 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc.
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.18 Swiss Saltworks AG
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Swiss Saltworks AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Swiss Saltworks AG Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.19 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.)
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
11.20 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Industrial Rock Salt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
