Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ExxonMobil
Huntsman
FPC
Dow
Baling
Seals Eastern
DSM
Purolite
Lanxess
Bayer
Bluestar
By Type:
Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method
NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation
NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method
By Application:
Automotive
Oil Field
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method
1.2.2 NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation
1.2.3 NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Oil Field
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
3.1 United States Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
5.1 China Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
8.1 India Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 ExxonMobil
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 ExxonMobil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 ExxonMobil Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
11.2 Huntsman
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Huntsman Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Huntsman Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
11.3 FPC
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 FPC Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 FPC Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
11.4 Dow
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Dow Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Dow Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
11.5 Baling
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Baling Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Baling Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
11.6 Seals Eastern
11.6.1 Business Overview
….continued
