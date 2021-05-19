Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hot-Melt Adhesive Film, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hot-Melt Adhesive Film industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

3M Company

KGaA

Sika AG

Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

Jowat Se

DOW Corning Corporation

Henkel AG

Adhesive Direct UK

Avery Dennison Corporation

Costchem SRL

Tex Year Industries Inc.

Arkema

HB Fuller Company

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

By Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Electric & Electronic devices

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Silicone

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Electric & Electronic devices

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

3.1 United States Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

5.1 China Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

8.1 India Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Hot-Melt Adhesive Film Market Analysis

….continued

