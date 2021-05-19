Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of High Temperature Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the High Temperature Adhesives industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Threebond
Aremco
Axiom Materials
3M
Master Bond
Cyberbond
Avery Dennison
Permabond
Henkel
Bostik
Delo Industrie Klebstoffe
Dow Corning
Cotronics
Aremco Products
By Type:
Epoxy High Temperature Adhesives
Silicone High Temperature Adhesives
Polyurethane High Temperature Adhesives
Acrylic High Temperature Adhesives
Others
By Application:
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Construction
Other Applications
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 High Temperature Adhesives Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Epoxy High Temperature Adhesives
1.2.2 Silicone High Temperature Adhesives
1.2.3 Polyurethane High Temperature Adhesives
1.2.4 Acrylic High Temperature Adhesives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global High Temperature Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global High Temperature Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global High Temperature Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global High Temperature Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global High Temperature Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global High Temperature Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global High Temperature Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global High Temperature Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global High Temperature Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global High Temperature Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global High Temperature Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States High Temperature Adhesives Market Analysis
3.1 United States High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe High Temperature Adhesives Market Analysis
4.1 Europe High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe High Temperature Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China High Temperature Adhesives Market Analysis
5.1 China High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan High Temperature Adhesives Market Analysis
6.1 Japan High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia High Temperature Adhesives Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam High Temperature Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
